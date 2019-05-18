Public varsities' financial mess: Smart management, industry links and research needed

During the 2017-18 financial year, for example, UoN, Kenyatta University and Multimedia University alone reported negative working capital of Sh5.5 billion.

KU reported the highest debt at Sh3.4 billion, followed by UoN at Sh1.4 billion and Multimedia at Sh700 million as at June 2018.

In contrast, Strathmore University's income in 2017 grew by more than Sh300 million, backed by a solid asset base of Sh6 billion, according to an audit by Deloitte.

In the report, the university registered an 11 per cent growth in total income in the same year. With a population of 5,732 students, it collected Sh2.2 billion from fees.

Is this financial crisis manmade, or are the institutions and their managers victims of circumstances.

Education CS George Magoha blames vice chancellors for the mess. Allegations include poor academic programmes that miss the market's needs, unplanned expansion, poor engagements with industry and a bloated wage bill.

In seeking solutions, Magoha, a former UoN vice chancellor, suggests a raft of measures.

First, he proposes a staff reduction.

Magoha also proposes merging some institutions, especially those with duplicated roles to free funds for academic projects.

Universities should also establish businesses that will generate funds to finance their operations, he says.

“We will rationalise academic programmes and institutions to ensure the full potential of existing universities and campuses. If possible, universities and campuses can be consolidated for maximum utilisation,” Magoha said when he released the 2019 university admission results on May 6.

Former Commission for University Education CEO David Some backs this suggestion. He says the market for new students is highly competitive, and universities can no longer rely on traditional marketing tactics to hit enrolment goals and generate revenue.

All 31 public universities missed enrolment goals of increased first-year students and tuition revenue since 2016, the Kenya Universities’ and Colleges Central Placement Service says.

“It's high time they started exploring new ways to generate revenue from their resources to become self-sufficient,” Some told the Star on the phone on Friday.

He said universities are underutilised in financial generation.

While some have long-running businesses, industry partnerships and facilities, what they generate does not match the resources they own, Some said.

ROAD TO SELF-RELIANCE

He said for a university to have a successful industry partnership, it must cultivate an open culture that welcomes industry experience.

“These partnerships serve a double purpose of giving students career experience while shoring up the budget," he said.

To build this culture, the professor said, universities should focus on three areas: Acquiring assets, capitalising on core functions such as research, and managing talent and sports.

University and Academic Staff Union secretary general Constantine Wasonga said the key to self-sustainability is research.

Last year, Kenya was ranked number 80 out of 126 countries in the Global Innovation Index.

The government earmarked two per cent of its GDP for research.

Wasonga said if universities invested in quality research, their patents would generate revenue. This isn't happening, either because universities are not monetising their patents or they are not monetising them in the right way.

Patent portfolios of many universities are underutilised assets, as few universities sell or license patents.