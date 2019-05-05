Uhuru, Raila’s China visit redefines debt trap narrative

In the last one week we have witnessed an uproar over President Uhuru Kenyatta’s visit to China for the second Belt and Road Initiative forum.

The hullabaloo has had very little to do with BRI and thanks to the media for muting conversations around what is touted to be the real globalisation that will connect the continents of Africa, Asia and Europe.

Be it as it may, the trip has conspicuously been about Raila Odinga accompanying the President and of course the fact that Beijing declined the request for the Sh368 billion loan.

Both the social and legacy media have been awash with vox pops of disillusioned Kenyans who have expressed reservations, nay, opposition, to this newfound unity of purpose in securing loans from China. A lot has been said and some assertions have been quite frivolous and spurious.

Granted, Kenyans have a right to question this new-found unity in the quest for more loans given that less than two years ago NASA and Raila’s rallying call was the unsustainability of Chinese loans, which they averred were channeled to economically unviable procurement driven mega infrastructural projects. These projects, they said, were conduits for grand corruption and a number of critics and a big-name economist have corroborated the same. The current sentiments thus seem to question whether Raila is now part of the people behind “the procurement driven mega-infrastructure” and more significantly, whether the new SGR line, which is expected to extend from Naivasha to Narok, Bomet, Sondu and finally Kisumu is as they described it.

Asking these questions and interrogating the rationale of all these should not necessarily give us answers, but we certainly need to mull the whole scenario against the backdrop of the handshake. It is in such interrogation that we get to understand more and ask the right questions.

The Chinese loans and the predatory and the weaponised loans narratives is one issue that comes to the fore in the wake of this historic visit by the president and the opposition chief. You see, when politicians say something, and we follow blindly, we run the risk of losing the essence of citizenship and our civic duty to contribute to the wellbeing of our country.

Citizenship demands that we question issues, political utterances and the politicians’ position on issues that affects us. Such interrogations should not just be driven by the quest to have answers or to be prescriptive but to seek and arrive at a broader and deeper understanding of issues.

What the visit says about Chinese loans is fairly profound. Perhaps we imbibed the Western propagated weaponised loans and debt trap narrative based on misinformation. Kenya’s debt to GDP ratio is somewhere around 57.1 per cent and when the debt traps narrative was bandied around with the alarming story that China is giving us weaponised loans to take over Mombasa port, we did not interrogate and realise the 57 per cent is below the 60 per cent red line.