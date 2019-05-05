In defence of the truth

There was a time when the truth reigned supreme. When facts were unquestionable. When there was a value to honesty.

A time when media outlets clearly differentiated between news and opinion; when anonymous sources were not taken at face value, and when stories were verified before they went to print. A time when the public trusted the information they read in the newspaper and heard on TV and radio.

A time before ‘fake news’ and ‘alternative facts’. Before trolling and Twitter bots.

It was a time dominated by Winston Churchill’s old adage, that “The truth is incontrovertible. Malice may attack it, ignorance may deride it, but in the end, there it is.”

It was this simpler time that our President was referring to in his comments in Beijing, when he chastised the ladies and gentlemen of the Kenyan media with the damning line, “Why don’t you people just represent the true facts?”

The viewer could see the annoyance on the face of the President, usually such a calm and patient man. And who can blame him? After all, leaders used to be held to straightforward standards. You deliver, people acknowledge your achievements. You fail, people point out your flaws.

On the surface, this is all so obvious. Yet the reality in which Uhuru inhabits could not be more different.

Take the last week for example.

It began with the announcement from Treasury CS Henry Rotich that in 2018, our economy grew by 6.3 per cent, its fastest pace for eight years, and that a similar performance is projected for 2019. This growth rate exceeded the expectations of the Treasury and the World Bank, which projected six per cent and 5.8 per cent respectively. What’s more, it put Kenya in the top 15 countries economic performers in the world for 2018 in terms of growth.

These impressive growth figures formed the backdrop for President Uhuru Kenyatta’s hotly contested trip to China for the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, along with dozens of other heads of state.

By any reasonable standards, Uhuru’s visit was an unqualified success, producing three significant agreements with the Chinese government: A ground-breaking deal to export Kenyan avocados and other agricultural products to China (the biggest market in the world, lest we forget); a funding agreement for the Technopolis Konza Data Centre and smart city outside Nairobi; and the agreement to build a new, modern motorway from Nairobi’s international airport to the city.