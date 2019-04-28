Lessons for the region from Sudan Uprising

Sudan is experiencing a political crisis as a result of civilian unrest that earlier this year toppled former President Omar al-Bashir and now defies the 10-member military council that wants to oversee a two-year transitional rule.

Tens of thousands of civilians continue to defy the temporary military rule extension.

The public insistence on defying the military transitional rule is already having its toll on the Military Council, forcing leadership changes and just this week the resignation of three senior council members.

There is no question that the professional conduct of the military and the protesting public in Sudan has hugely helped in maintaining the country's peace and sovereignty. The military maintains that their work is to defend the nation and the people.

I was particularly impressed when the military stopped police and intelligence agents brutality on protesters. This later forced the head of intelligence to resign. This is a rare occurrence.

PROTECTING PROTESTERS

The military continues to maintain very high standards of patriotism and nationalism by protecting the very civilian protesters who forced their former Commander-in-Chief, Gen Bashir, to resign and now defy their transition rule. The protesters are demanding the reinstatement of a civilian rule.

We know how militaries in most countries in the region have tolerated dictators, protected them and in some cases continue to back totalitarian regimes at the expense of the people and country.

In Sudan, when the public said no more Bashir, the army refused to be forced to help keep the general in power.