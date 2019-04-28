Is Kenya a beneficiary or victim of Chinese Belt and Road Initiative?

Bravely, President Uhuru Kenyatta, supported by his friend Raila Odinga and some civil servants, set forth to Beijing early this week.

What will happen there is as puzzling as the title of the gathering, of over 40 states and a larger number of corporations under - the Belt and Road Initiative.

The title is odd — it is said to draw its inspiration from Silk Road, the trading route that linked China and the West 2000 years ago.

China is ostensibly helping states all over the world to improve the living standards of its people.

India and numerous Western states rejected the generous offer of China’s Life President, Xi Jinping, to take advantage of unique offers to improve the lot of their citizens (as Chinese citizens were experiencing, short of the small matter of their rights and freedoms).

However, while our leaders, ever optimistic, are confident of huge largesse from Xi Jinping (after all he has frequently and openly promised our “leaders” of his generosity), most Kenyans, I am told, are hoping that our leaders would return empty handed.

But why? Because though at one stage many Kenyans thought that we were the beneficiaries of Xi’s kindness, not long ago a number of journalists, business people, and scholars have found out the harm that Kenya has suffered and is suffering from the mode of the dispensation of Xi Jinjin’s generosity and largesse. why?

The more I read studies by those who have seen contracts under of the Belt and Road, the more I am persuaded that the intention of Xi Jinjin and his team contradicts their publicly stated benevolent motives.

The most obvious instance was the crude way that the Chinese took over for 99 years for its own use, a harbour built by it for Sri Lanka for which that country (I assume temporarily) it could not fully pay. Now China has taken over assets in about 8 counties, including Zambia.

WHAT ARE WE RISKING?

Up until now, Kenyans are worried that Mombasa Port which, it has been suggested, would make a good military base for China, was at risk of seizure by China if we could not pay our debts. But more recent leaks show that any Kenyan asset can be seized.