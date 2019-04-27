Kenya Power fleecing Kenyans with high charges

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s legacy is not exploitation, but protection of Kenyans by public and private companies whose purpose is to develop Kenya and Kenyans.

As we are tyrannised by Kenya Power, elsewhere in Sudan and Algeria, equally pauperised masses drove out of power companies and governments whose CEOs and presidents made it their business to make themselves stinking rich by hiking prices and taxes to unaffordable levels.

Given their inability to pay high prices and taxes, the people of Sudan, Algeria and elsewhere toppled governments because those in power ignored their cries.

But that now we know how governments and companies manage people and economies has inevitable consequences, however long they take to manifest, the government must take rising prices and taxes seriously before their volcanoes erupt and incinerate entire country around it.

In Kenya today, there are some government ministries and companies such as Kenya Power and Safaricom that charge us astronomical prices and taxes because they believe Kenyans are too weak to do anything. Subsequently, Kenya Power is not only king over us. It is also tyrant lording it and doing what it will over us. Increasing prices of power are our worst tragedy today.

Because the electricity company has unbridled power to raise prices to the sky, they are now charging individuals and companies whatever prices they will, fleecing them to the bone.

Unfortunately, the government is doing nothing to protect the people from these ticks and vampires that have total freedom to make Kenyans some of the poorest people in the world. Why then do we have a government?

Some time back, lawyer Apollo Mboya sued Kenya Power for overcharging people but later withdrew his case after reaching some out of court settlement. With total freedom to exploit people, Kenya Power is also free to destroy equipment, generators, radio mixtures and other equipment with unregulated supplies of power whose damages are never compensated.

Uhuru’s legacy must not be merciless exploitation of the people by Kenya Power through exorbitant prices and oppressive fuel taxes. He should ensure the business of Kenya Power is to develop people and country, not create a nation of beggars.

Unfortunately it is the wearer who knows where the shoe pinches and Uhuru does not pay taxes; get power bills, lack bread or ugali. All these are paid for by the state through our taxes.

Rather than develop the people and economy, Kenya Power officers are now into corruption for self-enrichment and impoverishment of customers through monopoly, prices and taxes.

If Kenya Power is being probed for stealing billions through the irregular purchase of faulty transformers and other equipment, what morality and integrity will stop them from inflating prices and overcharging customers with no political protection?

How can a small radio station survive and employ a few people if it is being charged Sh29,000 for eight days, Sh91,000 for 23 days and pay Sh120,000 for 31 days for power bills? On top of this, station buys 880 token units for Sh20,000 and generator fuel for Sh30,000 per month, paying a total of Sh170,000 per month.

No country has ever developed without easy availability of electricity. When Kenya Power subverts supply of electricity to those who need it, it is sabotaging any effort by Kenyans to industrialise or grow economy and create jobs. With sabotage of electricity, Kenya Power cannot be a greater foe of Uhuru Big Four agenda.

Look at the countries that have built industries and eliminated unemployment. They have all started with cheap supply of electricity. Any other way is a waste of time.

Can Kenya Power tell us how they expect skyrocketing high prices and fuel taxes to grow economy and promote industrialisation?