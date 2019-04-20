The inside story of Julian Assange, Wikileaks and Kenya Kroll report

“You have to start with the truth. The truth is the only way that we can get anywhere. Because decision-making that is based upon lies or ignorance can’t lead to a good conclusion”.

Thus was Julian Assange, Wikileaks’ founder, often quoted in the last few days since his ejection from the Ecuadorian embassy in London, where he has lived in exile for the last seven years.

Some Kenyan commentators have all but claimed Assange as one of their own on the basis that Kenya is where the Wikileaks story began and its founder propelled to international notoriety, where journalism and ‘journalistic ethics’ were supposedly ‘redefined in a digital age’.

The true story of Assange’s Kenya connection is far more problematic in terms of its outcome for journalistic standards and ethics.

In October 2006, Wikileaks.org was registered in Nairobi under the name ‘John Shipton’, the name of Assange’s father, the father he never met.

Wikileaks’ registered address in Kenya was given as ‘Nairobi, c/o WLK P.O Box 8098-00200’, the same address as that for the Mars Group, ‘a leadership, governance, accountability and media watchdog’.

Mars Group Kenya was opened by Mwalimu Mati with his wife Jayne, in December 2006, partly funded by the UK’s Department for International Development.

It was the part publication in August 2007 of a report by the international ‘risk consulting company’ Kroll that brought Wikileaks and its founder to fame.