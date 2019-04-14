In defence of Court of Appeal over age of consent

Retribution then? For what he did to the girl? But she was happy, and now has been robbed of her love, and if she has a child that child has lost paternal care.

Deterrence? Certainly, he won’t be able to offend for up to 15 years. Will it deter others? Not all the other young men who have no idea that this is legally wrong. The truth is that prison sentences do not deter. And the major reason is that people don’t expect to get caught. And most don’t get caught, including those having “illicit” sex.

Denunciation? Society condemns something it has decided is wrong. Basically, it is shifting its responsibility onto the criminal justice system for its own failures. Parents who have no idea their daughter is sleeping with men. Or maybe parents who don’t care so long as the young man pays bride-price. A society in which young girls walk to school alone exposed to the risk of rape or seduction for some tiny sum or a short boda boda ride. Girls who don’t know that sex produces babies, according to some accounts.

What good does prison do? It costs the country Sh200 a day to keep someone in prison That must be an underestimate — how about building maintenance, staff salaries? But even if true it would cost us Sh730,000 to keep someone in prison for 10 years (assuming one-third remission). That person is giving nothing back to society, is highly likely to emerge a damaged person. He left outside others damaged by his absence. And our prisons are grossly overcrowded.

Ages of consent (the age at which you can agree to have sexual intercourse) vary widely across the world. But the big issue for us is the Sexual Offences Act. As a tool of penal policy, it is about as primitive as it is possible to get. You sleep with a girl who is 17 years and 11 months old, you get 15 years. If she is 18 years and 1 month old you’ve done nothing wrong unless it is proved you did it against her will.

INEQUALITY IS UNCONSTITUTIONAL

In my view, it is also unconstitutional. Treating people equally under Article 27 means treating similar situations alike, but also treating people in different situations differently.

To treat the young man who has slept with his girlfriend and is very happy to stay with her, and support any child the same way as a man who forces himself on the same girl is not to treat like alike. Yet a substantial minimum sentence is likely to have that effect.

If a person kills someone else by negligence or reckless behaviour and is convicted of manslaughter, the court may sentence them to any term of imprisonment up to life. In fact, they could impose no sentence or community service or even a fine, though any of these would be unusual.

The point is that the court could consider things like: How careless was the person — how big a risk were they running — and how remorseful are they about the death. The court can make the punishment fit the offender and not only the superficial nature of the crime.

Since the Supreme Court held that a compulsory death sentence for murder was unconstitutional, the courts can (must) engage in a similar exercise of assessing the degree of fault of the person found guilty, their remorse, and even factors like their age and state of health, before sentencing.

But not for “defilement”. Again – unequal treatment.

A CANDID NATIONAL CONVERSATION

The media are sex-saturated. Yet people don’t want to talk about it. But it is essential. Our law is completely unrealistic. Research shows about half of young people have sex before they are 18. The idea that no one under 18 can consent is not a statement of fact, it is a legal fiction.

In reality, plenty of girls will consent. And many young men will find themselves prosecuted, like the one in that Court of Appeal case, not because of what they did but because of some other factor.

It is is not a good thing for young people to have sex, and certainly not for girls to get pregnant. But imposing savage criminal sentences is a way of not addressing problems.

The Court of Appeal is right. This one must be addressed.