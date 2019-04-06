Women need not copy men in politics to attain two-thirds gender rule

The Constitution demands that women occupy at least one-third of all seats in Parliament and in all appointed positions.

The question of whether this is a realistic mandate or, even more importantly, is it necessary at all? This doesn’t mean one doesn’t support gender equality in politics, far from it.

It’s rather a question that should be asked, especially given the bloated government and wastage in spending. Currently, out of the 349 seats in Parliament, 76 members are female, representing 1/5 of the total.

To be sure, women representation in Kenya lags behind its East African neighbours at only 23.5 per cent across government institutions and agencies. Rwanda leads with 61 per cent, followed by Tanzania at 36 per cent, Burundi at 36 per cent, Uganda at 34 per cent and South Sudan at 28.5 per cent. Comparatively, that number is 19.3 per cent in the US House of Representatives and 23 per cent in the US Senate. The African Union has set the goal at 50-50 representation of women in all leadership positions.

The solution is not arbitrarily imposing quotas just for the sake of reaching this goal. Rather, an effort should be made to encourage an organic increase in the participation and to specifically address the underlying barriers that make it difficult, if not impossible, for women to be involved or participate in politics.

Such obstacles include patriarchy, lack of access to financing, weaker professional networks and family or other responsibilities that make it harder to take up leadership positions.

Imposing quotas in the Constitution is not the way to go and those complaining about the President’s failure to effect the two-thirds gender rule are ill-informed.

The way to go is by first changing attitudes about women participation in leadership and voluntarily so.

A recent survey, for example, shows in seven of the top 10 countries in female representation, political parties have voluntarily implemented their own rules on the matter. Globally, over 100 parties in 53 countries have effected voluntary measures to increase the number of women candidates and party officials.