Corruption, hunger, Big Four top items in Uhuru's State of the Nation Address

The ongoing crackdown on corruption, the unmet Big Four agenda timelines and promises and drought are expected to dominate President Uhuru Kenyatta’s State of the Nation Address on Thursday.

Uhuru will also address the nation at a time when the country’s economy seems to be sluggish, with the government struggling to meet its debt obligations due to suppressed revenue.

The latest Treasury numbers show the Kenya Revenue Authority, with three months to the end of the financial year, has so far managed to collect Sh900 billion in tax against a target of Sh1.6 trillion.

This means by the end of February, the government revenues were at Sh1.4 trillion against a Sh2.58 trillion target in this year’s budget.

Kenyans are also angry at the ever-growing cases of corruption and the politicisation of the war against graft.

The two topics are expected to feature prominently in this year’s speech, especially given food security is one of the pillars of the Big Four agenda.

During last year’s address on May 2, Uhuru pitched the Big Four agenda as a key to ensuring that Kenya is food secure.

At the time, the President said the government was taking steps to help Kenyans impacted by long and recurrent drought and famine. He said, “the Hunger Safety Net Programme” was cushioning Kenyans against hunger.

“Through it, cash has been transferred to vulnerable households in arid and semi-arid areas, giving them the choice of where and how to spend the stipend,” Uhuru told the House.

What the President said at the time is in sharp contrast to what is happening today, with millions of people facing hunger, especially in Northern Kenya.

President Kenyatta said the programme would restore the dignity of Kenyans “who might once have been asked to line up in the hot sun to be given a few ‘goro goros’ of pre-determined foods”.

Today, hundreds of thousands of Kenyans are lining up to receive relief food and it remains to be seen how Uhuru will address this in his speech.