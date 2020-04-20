Tallia Oyando to host reggae wave at Radio Jambo

Reggae queen aka Night Nurse Tallia Oyando has moved to Radio Jambo and will be hosting Reggae Wave na Ital Tallia show from 7-9pm every weekday, starting today.

Announcing to her fans, Tallia thanked them and hopes to have them at Radio Jambo.

"I’m grateful for the years. Thank you for tuning in thank you for the love. I love you wholeheartedly. From the bottom of my heart. Let’s catch up next door. Forever #NightNurse," she wrote on Instagram.

On her new show, listeners are invited to SMS the station and say what or who they are celebrating and share their contact. It could be a friend’s birthday, a sibling’s promotion, a baptism, an office victory or an anniversary.

Tallia shall choose one SMS daily and call its sender to share her/his best wishes and banter on air. She shall also patch through the recipient of the message for a three-way chat so listeners can enjoy the interaction.

Tallia is one of the most celebrated media personalities in the country, seizing the entertainment industry as a singer, radio and TV presenter.

At the tender age of 17, she was part of music group Talma, which released a debut album, 'Jambo Rafiki', in 2001. They won an Emmy Award that year.

Tallia also doubles up as an MC and a musician who has collaborated with various musicians, like the late E-Sir and Prezzo.

She is married to successful film producer and a Golden Globe award winner Ezekiel Onyango.

Radio Jambo is one of the topmost-listened-to radio stations in Kenya.