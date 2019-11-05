TOO MUCH ENGLISH

Oscars disqualifies Nnaji’s ‘Lionheart’

Director leaps to its defence, says it represents the way Nigerians speak

In Summary

• The academy has disqualified the Igbo-language film for mostly being in English

by ELIZABETH MUSYIMI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Word Is
05 November 2019 - 22:00
Genevieve Nnaji
Genevieve Nnaji
Image: Courtesy

Nigerian film 'Lionheart' was submitted to the Oscars for the Best International Feature Film category, but the academy has disqualified the Igbo-language film for mostly being in English.

One of the special rules for the international feature film award states, "The recording of the original dialogues track, as well as the completed picture, must be predominantly in a language or languages other than English. Accurate, legible English-language subtitles are required."

Responding to the Academy's decision, Nnaji, the lead actor and director of the film, tweeted, "I am the director of Lionheart. This movie represents the way we speak as Nigerians. This includes English, which acts as a bridge between the 500+ languages spoken in our country; thereby making us #OneNigeria."

Lionheart was Nigeria's first Oscar's film submission.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by ELIZABETH MUSYIMI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Word Is
05 November 2019 - 22:00

Most Popular

  1. Joey admits to difficult period after quitting job
    1d ago Entertainment

  2. Waihiga Mwaura takes over Citizen TV News night
    17h ago Entertainment

  3. Kamba political bigwig set to remarry
    1d ago Word Is

  4. Is Rufftone eyeing Kakamega Senate seat?
    1d ago Word Is

  5. Graduate tarmacks for nine years with degree
    2d ago Lifestyle

Latest Videos