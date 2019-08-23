SOCIAL BYTE

Rayvanny denies Wasafi exit

Stars says he knows he can't manage without the crew

Rayvanny has dismissed allegations he is leaving WCB after Harmonize's exit. The 'Tetema' hitmaker was signed under Diamond's record Label in 2016, a year after Harmonize.

He says his time to leave the record is not yet here, as he still needs them. "I have my manager, bodyguard, producers who I work with, although I need Wasafi in a big way because they have played a big role in my life for three years now," he said.

 

Rayvanny has recorded at least six songs with Diamond, all hits. "I can't start saying I want to do my things because I know I can't manage without them. "I need their help and when my time to leave comes, the management will tell me, not me to follow them and tell them that I want to do my things alone," he said.

He says his focus is to do the best because he believes all Wasafi members need each other.

