Rayvanny denies Wasafi exit

Rayvanny has dismissed allegations he is leaving WCB after Harmonize's exit. The 'Tetema' hitmaker was signed under Diamond's record Label in 2016, a year after Harmonize.

He says his time to leave the record is not yet here, as he still needs them. "I have my manager, bodyguard, producers who I work with, although I need Wasafi in a big way because they have played a big role in my life for three years now," he said.

Rayvanny has recorded at least six songs with Diamond, all hits. "I can't start saying I want to do my things because I know I can't manage without them. "I need their help and when my time to leave comes, the management will tell me, not me to follow them and tell them that I want to do my things alone," he said.

He says his focus is to do the best because he believes all Wasafi members need each other.