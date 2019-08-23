MOVING ON

Krina drops new track, ‘Tuachane’

The song, which started as a poem, took him two years to finish and record in the studio

Newest Kenyan sensation Krina has dropped ‘Tuachane’ ft Control Bwoy. The single is the first of many tracks set to be released later in the year. Krina is an upcoming multi-talented rapper and producer under Dimax Entertainment.

‘Tuachane’ is dedicated to his ex-girlfriend, a true story inspired by a situation he went through after dating an older woman, whose pride put a strain on their relationship.

 

Speaking on the new single Krina, said, “Tuachane is a personal experience and is dedicated to my fans and any other person who has been through a rough patch in a relationship. If it’s not working out, better leave than stay and regret later.”

 

The song, which started as a poem, took him two years to finish and record in the studio. 

