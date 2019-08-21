KENYANS TARGETED

Submit to Oscars, urges committee

The Oscars Selection Committee Kenya wants submissions by September 9

• The process involves the Best International Feature Film 

• The Committee will select Kenyan film to be submitted for consideration for the Best International Feature Film category award.

by ELIZABETH NGIGI
21 August 2019
The Oscars Selection Committee Kenya is inviting filmmakers to submit their feature films for consideration for the 92nd Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences Awards in the Best International Feature Film Category.

The committee will select the Kenyan film to be submitted for consideration for the Best International Feature Film category award. Only one film per country can qualify, and a country needs not to submit a film every year.

If successful at the Academy stage, the film will be considered as nominated. Nominees will then be eligible to compete for the Oscar. Submission is however not equal to nomination.

 

An International Feature Film is defined as a feature-length(over 40min) motion picture produced outside the United States of America with a predominantly non-English dialogue track.

Entries should be hand-delivered to the Kenya Film Commission by September 9.

by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
21 August 2019 - 05:00

