Painful menses made me seek home remedies — Janet Mbugua

A few weeks ago, media personality Janet Mbugua asked her Instagram followers to ask questions around periods and they did. One of the topics they touched on was why some girls experience pain during their menses.

"I had a lot of pains during my periods and even today... I still have pains," she said, adding that she came to learn she had been struggling with endometriosis.

She says her pain was so bad and she felt something was not right, and that is when she went to see a doctor. Janet encourages girls to seek medical help if the pain is too much or they have prolonged menses.

To feel better, Janet tried home remedies, like using a hot water bottle, healthy eating and taking a lot of water. Another question she discussed was how long periods take to come after delivery.

"It all depends because. For my firstborn, it took about eight months, while the second child came after two months," she said.

Janet asked women to always seek help from hospitals if they suspect anything is not right. The mother of two then discussed if it is wrong to have sex during your monthly periods.

She said she has no problem with that; the only thing one needs to do is take precautions by ensuring hygiene is maintained.

"Some people find it messy but for me, I don't think it is wrong in terms of health. People need to figure out about that and stop being ashamed of speaking about it," she said.