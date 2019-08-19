SELF-MADE

Majini do not write lyrics or give vocals, fumes Susumila

Singer accused of using witchcraft to further his career

In Summary

• He said haters will continue stirring rumours as he continues to make moves

by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Word Is
19 August 2019 - 00:00
Susumila
Susumila
Image: Courtesy

Susumila has been fighting rumours that he uses witchcraft to better his music.

The singer, who is making waves with the song 'Warembo', denied the allegations.

"I have heard that for a long time. But witchcraft and majini don't write lyrics," he said.

"This new song is all about the lyrics and I've been doing music that speaks to people. These rumours are just from opponents who want to discredit any step I take."

 

He said haters will continue stirring the rumours as he continues to make moves.

"I believe after this, they'll start saying it's because [Mombasa] Governor Joho helped me with this project that's why it's flying high. So, those things have to be there," he said.

"Jini haliwezi kukupatia vocals. It's you and your talent."

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Word Is
19 August 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. ‘Pekejeng’ makes pastor want to kill himself
    2d ago Lifestyle

  2. The sugar daddy evolution in Kenya
    2d ago Lifestyle

  3. Mo Sound faces bankruptcy over Sh337,000 debt
    4d ago Word Is

  4. Kageni confirms Harmonize's WCB exit
    2d ago Word Is

  5. Why I married wife half my age - Pastor Ng’ang’a
    4d ago Word Is

Latest Videos