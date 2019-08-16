Kageni confirms Harmonize's WCB exit

Classic 105 presenter Maina Kageni has confirmed that bongo star Harmonize is leaving Wasafi Crew. He and Harmonize are buddies, suggesting he is in the know.

Harmonize was the first artiste to be signed under the WCB management before other great acts, such as Rayvanny, Rich Mavoko, Queen Darleen, Lava Lava and Mbosso.

"He is in the process of leaving Wasafi and setting up his own record label called, 'Konde Gang'," Maina said during the Breakfast Show yesterday.

Speculation about his exit started when fans noticed he was not in the list of this year's Wasafi Festival.

Wasafi boss Diamond said most of the artistes have been booked elsewhere, and that is why they will not take part in the festival. "We don't all need to be in the same event," Diamond told Wasafi TV.

Recently, Harmonize edited out all references to WCB from his social media.