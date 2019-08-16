Four Kenyans to join Future Leaders Connect programme

Four young Kenyans emerged winners to join the prestigious Future Leaders Connect programme. They will join 46 other winners from around the world in this year’s cohort.

Future Leaders Connect is a major initiative run by the British Council, the UK’s international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities.

The four winners are Sharon Adhiambo, a public sector economist, Alphaxard Gitau Ndungu, a young farmer and master’s student at the University of Nairobi, Nafula Wafula, an advocate for gender equality and human rights, and Dr Phyllis Maina, a medical officer of health in Laikipia North.

Tim Kipchumba, a member of the pioneer group of 2017 Future Leaders Connect programme, says the knowledge and networking gained has given him a great impetus to some of his ideas of working and supporting young people through his mentorthon programme.

A total of 50 winners, selected from more than 15,000 applications around the world, will travel to the UK in October to undergo advanced leadership training at the Møller Institute, University of Cambridge.

They will meet with British MPs at the Houses of Parliament and other international leaders to discuss their policy ideas.

In 2017 and 2018, young applicants globally chose access to education as their most important policy area. Other top issues highlighted were sustainability, climate change and the environment, and youth opportunities.

British Council CEO Sir Ciarán Devane said, “An international outlook is vital for future leaders of all countries to understand and overcome the challenges our changing world presents."

Adding, “Future Leaders Connect supports the next generation of leaders to develop policy skills and build international contacts that will enable them to create positive change across the world."