Boney M set for casino launch

The band is famed for hit songs 'Daddy Cool', 'Rasputin', 'Mary's Boy Child' and 'Rivers of Babylon'

by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
16 August 2019 - 07:51
Boney M
Boney M
Boney M, the legendary retro Euro-Caribbean disco band, is set to grace the grand opening of the Millionaires Casino, alongside veterans Eruption and Goombay Dance Band on August 31.

The band is famed for hit songs "Daddy Cool", "Ma Baker", "Sunny", "Rasputin", "Mary's Boy Child – Oh My Lord" and "Rivers of Babylon". It will give an electrifying performance of the famous retro disco hits at the grand relaunch of the casino.

 

The event is dubbed as the biggest launch in the gaming industry in East and Central Africa. 

Millionaires Casino country manager Atilla Torok, said, "As has been our core objective, Millionaires Casino's management promises to give top-notch services to its customers as it gets set to re-enact the Las Vegas lifestyle in Nairobi." 

