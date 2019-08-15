Mdee ‘half-blind but still achiever’

Singer Vanessa Mdee has spoken about being partially blind for the first time. Speaking on the second episode of East Africa Got Talent, Vanessa disclosed that one of her eyes is critically blind.

This is after she was impressed by one of the contestants, Mark, 21, who was born with an eye condition called cataracts and is also a cancer survivor. Vanessa encouraged him not to give up.

She said the condition has not stopped her from going after her dreams. “It is unusual for someone so young to sing so soulfully, you can tell that you have been through stuff. I’m clinically blind in one eye as well, but that has not stopped me from pursuing my biggest dreams," she said.

"Let that be the fuel for you no matter what happens at the end of this competition, to me you are a winner and you’re going to continue winning.”