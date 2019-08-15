DISABILITY NOT ABILITY

Mdee ‘half-blind but still achiever’

She was encouraging EAGT contestant Mark, 21, who was born with cataracts

In Summary

• She said the condition has not stopped her from going after her dreams

by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Word Is
15 August 2019 - 05:00
Vanessa Mdee
Vanessa Mdee
Image: Courtesy

Singer Vanessa Mdee has spoken about being partially blind for the first time. Speaking on the second episode of East Africa Got Talent, Vanessa disclosed that one of her eyes is critically blind.

This is after she was impressed by one of the contestants, Mark, 21, who was born with an eye condition called cataracts and is also a cancer survivor. Vanessa encouraged him not to give up.

She said the condition has not stopped her from going after her dreams. “It is unusual for someone so young to sing so soulfully, you can tell that you have been through stuff. I’m clinically blind in one eye as well, but that has not stopped me from pursuing my biggest dreams," she said.

"Let that be the fuel for you no matter what happens at the end of this competition, to me you are a winner and you’re going to continue winning.”

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Word Is
15 August 2019 - 05:00

Most Popular

  1. Why I married wife half my age - Pastor Ng’ang’a
    23h ago Word Is

  2. Mo Sound faces bankruptcy over Sh337,000 debt
    12h ago Word Is

  3. Immaturity cost my marriage with Betty Bayo - Kanyari
    1d ago Word Is

  4. Show ‘no longer’ about Churchill
    1d ago Word Is

  5. Dan sonko pay tributes to wife
    1d ago Word Is

Latest Videos