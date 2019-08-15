Frasha quits ‘money-wasting’ alcohol

Francis Amisi, alias Frasha, has quit alcohol. Frasha, who is the youth leader under Maendeleo Chap Chap, has in the past been talking to youths on the importance of staying sober.

He says he has been taking alcohol for 15 years, and the only thing he has achieved is wasting money.

"After doing the 40 days sobriety challenge for several years, I have realised the importance of quitting alcohol completely," Frasha told Word Is on Tuesday.

There was a time he spent over Sh500,000 in one month. "As you mature up, you start realising that there are things you are doing that are no longer important, which are wasting your time, money and even they make you lose focus," he said.

He says when he remembers how much he has spent on alcohol, he regrets. "There is nothing good about alcohol. First, it will affect your financial status, health and make you lose focus because of the hangovers," he said.

His advice to those still on alcohol is to always think of what they want in life and where they want to be in a few years to come.

"I have realised alcohol will always be there, so every individual should evaluate themselves and the choices you want in life," Frasha said.

He says his wife has not yet come to terms that he is a changed man. "My wife still thinks I am joking, and she has given me time," he said.

Frasha is currently running the HIV Frasha Foundation, as well as a campaign called Jipange, which is based on advocacy on HIV issues, especially targeting the boy child and the youth.