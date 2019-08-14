PASSING THE BUCK

Show ‘no longer’ about Churchill

He has worked in the comedy industry since 1996 and has now become a household name

In Summary

• The comedian was introducing musician Alphone from West Pokot, who has never performed to a big crowd 

by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Word Is
14 August 2019 - 06:00
Daniel Ndambuki
Daniel Ndambuki
Image: Courtesy

Comedian Daniel Ndambuki, alias Churchill, says Churchill Show is no longer about him but young talents.

"Every time I want to quit coz I have been doing this for so long, I am reminded there is one extra talent out there," Ndambuki said in West Pokot on Saturday.

"My prayer is that God is going to hold them at the right time and lift them," he said.

 

He was introducing musician Alphone from West Pokot, who has never performed to a big crowd. Ndambuki then wished the artiste all the best.

Churchill has worked in the comedy industry since 1996 and has now become a household name.

He has given a platform to hundreds of comedians in the country, the most successful ones being Eric Omondi, Teacher Wanjiku, Prof Hammo, MCA Tricky, Jemutai and DJ Shiti.

MORE:

Eric waited two years before performing at Churchill Show

Eric went on to disclose to the crowd how he met Churchill, who taught him how to perform.
Sasa
4 weeks ago

Adhis Jojo auditioned for Churchill Show for 3 years

She did not just wake up one day and decide to join comedy.
Sasa
1 month ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Word Is
14 August 2019 - 06:00

Most Popular

  1. Immaturity cost my marriage with Betty Bayo - Kanyari
    23h ago Word Is

  2. Betty Bayo to update fans about her wedding
    6d ago Word Is

  3. Kanyari is a stingy man, ex-wife Betty Bayo says
    10mo ago Word Is

  4. Akothee planning for baby number six
    23h ago Word Is

  5. Larry Madowo leaves top BBC job
    2w ago Entertainment

Latest Videos