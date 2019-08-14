Show ‘no longer’ about Churchill

Comedian Daniel Ndambuki, alias Churchill, says Churchill Show is no longer about him but young talents.

"Every time I want to quit coz I have been doing this for so long, I am reminded there is one extra talent out there," Ndambuki said in West Pokot on Saturday.

"My prayer is that God is going to hold them at the right time and lift them," he said.

He was introducing musician Alphone from West Pokot, who has never performed to a big crowd. Ndambuki then wished the artiste all the best.

Churchill has worked in the comedy industry since 1996 and has now become a household name.

He has given a platform to hundreds of comedians in the country, the most successful ones being Eric Omondi, Teacher Wanjiku, Prof Hammo, MCA Tricky, Jemutai and DJ Shiti.