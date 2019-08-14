Dan sonko pay tributes to wife

Mombasa-based actor Dan Sonko says despite finding love again, he still misses his late wife Dru Sonko. She died days after giving birth to their second son, Darell Sonko, two years ago.

In a moving tribute on Instagram, Dan wrote, "I couldn't help myself today, I had to visit where you lay. I had so much to say but instead in my heart, it continues to stay. I convince myself it will be okay but there are moments I just want to run away. Keep dancing with the Angels baby. This is definitely 'one of those days'."

Dan Sonko has since moved on and is currently dating Bwire Ndubi, who is an actress. The wounds of his past love's passing on are still etched in his heart, and he often pens the sweetest messages on social media to keep her memory alive.