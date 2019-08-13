Masika celebrates hubby on marriage anniversary

Mercy Masika and her husband David Muguro are celebrating 11 years in marriage this month.

Taking it to her social media, Mercy celebrated her husband who is also her manager."My hubby is a servant leader. He always goes out of his way for me and his children," she wrote.

Marriage is a beautiful thing when God is at the Centre. God is at the centre when we walk not in the flesh but led by the Spirit. We celebrate 11years this month and I am already celebrating because he is the real example of a Godly leader."

Kathy Kiuna joined hands in celebrating the couple and asked Mercy to talk to young people on how beautiful marriage is."Good looking couple. That’s so amazing. I think it’s so important to put out there the real deal coz the enemy has bombarded the airwaves with such horrible lies about marriage. Those who know how beautiful it is must shout louder and silence every devil. Keep soaring. You’re surely coming."

Mercy's husband said, "The path has been of faith and you have been the gem on my cup, thank God I met the most wonderful human being, my wife Mercy Masika. I cherish every moment and duty."

In the previous interview, Mercy said she would have quit music were it not for her hardworking husband. The couple has two children together.