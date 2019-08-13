Immaturity cost my marriage with Betty Bayo - Kanyari

Controversial pastor Victor Kanyari has finally spilt the beans on what caused his marriage breakup with singer Betty Bayo.

Speaking to Word Is on Saturday, Kanyari said that they married while very young and immature."Betty was the best woman I have ever met but I think when we met we were both still childish, I was only 31 years."

It is the main reason the marriage did not work because Betty was not a bad lady. She could have her perspective but the age contributed to the breakup. Kanyari said they were not strong and grown enough to handle marriage life but now they are mature and able to decide the best for themselves.

Many believe that the two separated after Betty realised that her husband had been running a false ministry. "She was overcome by Pastor Kanyari's scandalous life. The TV expose was not the main reason because she stood by me.

What Kanyari stand for is that sometimes he could not listen to anything she told him."Like when she wants me to come home early, it was always a problem for me."He says Betty was the best woman he has ever met.

Asked if he still loves Betty, Kanyari said, he can not say yes or no."You cannot force love to anyone. Na ukiachwa achika. I would say, if she loves me, I love her too but if she does not, then why should I force myself to her? If you are mature enough you let things unfold themselves without forcing them to happen because it could affect both of us."Love is a journey, and I loved her then but for now, I don't know what her heart has.

Betty has finally moved on and is set to wed. Kanyari said, "The time will for me to move on and the whole world will know but for now no hurry in Africa. I will move on when I want, let me have my good time and continue serving God," he said.