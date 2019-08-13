Akothee planning for baby number six

Controversial singer Akothee says she will be getting baby number six before she turns 40 years.

She wrote this on a photo she put up social media with Zari Hassan. "We want to tour the whole world before we both turn 40. coz at 40 I will be having my sixth child, I am not sure what she up to but I guess the same watch this space women empowerment dates dropping soon chillax."

The mother of five says its time she needs to settle down before she hits 40 years."In two years I am 40. I have to stop all the bullsh*t and settle down, you don't understand? I need to get married have a child and that's it 2020," she added.

Akothee has been preaching a lot about women not necessarily needing a man in their lives. It seems that the song has changed the tune.

The controversial singer was recently on another post seen crying saying she needs a husband.