Njugush's wife hated dogs before meeting hubby

Comedian Timothy Kimani alias Njugush's wife, Celestine Ndinda, says she hated dogs before they got married.

The couple has a dog pet named 'Sam'.

"I didn't like dogs and all I knew is that they should be kept outside," Celestine said on Friday.

She, however, said she has learnt to love them because her husband loves them. Njugush said he keeps dogs because while young, he hated them and was once punished for that by his father.

"I swore that when I get my own house, I would keep one. I now love animals and nature," he said.

She also revealed that she didn't like going to events with Njugush when they started dating. "I tried to avoid it as much as possible but here I am now, already adapted to that life," she said.

In a past interview, Njugush was asked what annoys him the most about his wife and he said,“Mimi kitu huwa inaniudhi ni akiamka asubuhi. Mimi nikiamka huwa naamka niki tip toe. Yeye akiamka hawezi amka polepole na saa hizo hana kitu ya maana anaenda kufanya.”

“She then turns on all the lights, including those in the balcony, which she doesn’t even need,” he said.