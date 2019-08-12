ADAPTING IN MARRIAGE

Njugush's wife hated dogs before meeting hubby

She, however, says she has learnt to love them because her husband loves them.

In Summary

• The couple now has a pet named Sam.

by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Word Is
12 August 2019 - 05:00
Celestine and Njugush
Celestine and Njugush
Image: Courtesy

Comedian Timothy Kimani alias Njugush's wife, Celestine Ndinda, says she hated dogs before they got married.

The couple has a dog pet named 'Sam'.

"I didn't like dogs and all I knew is that they should be kept outside," Celestine said on Friday.

She, however, said she has learnt to love them because her husband loves them. Njugush said he keeps dogs because while young, he hated them and was once punished for that by his father. 

"I swore that when I get my own house, I would keep one. I now love animals and nature," he said.

She also revealed that she didn't like going to events with Njugush when they started dating. "I tried to avoid it as much as possible but here I am now, already adapted to that life," she said.

In a past interview, Njugush was asked what annoys him the most about his wife and he said,“Mimi kitu huwa inaniudhi ni akiamka asubuhi. Mimi nikiamka huwa naamka niki tip toe. Yeye akiamka hawezi amka polepole na saa hizo hana kitu ya maana anaenda kufanya.”  

“She then turns on all the lights, including those in the balcony, which she doesn’t even need,” he said.

MORE:

Artistes break through online now — Njugush

Njugush encourages the youths to use the platform and make something for themselves.
Sasa
1 month ago

Njugush wife 'hijacks' his birthday blessings

She said she is lucky to have Njugush in her life.
Sasa
2 months ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Word Is
12 August 2019 - 05:00

Most Popular

  1. 'Mkunaji' and other Sheng' words for sex
    2d ago Word Is

  2. Contraceptive failure linked to abnormal pregnancies
    2d ago Lifestyle

  3. Larry Madowo leaves top BBC job
    1w ago Entertainment

  4. Jimmy Gait to travel to India for throat surgery
    4d ago Word Is

  5. When it was my turn to eat on our national carrier
    2d ago Lifestyle

Latest Videos