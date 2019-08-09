I was married but paid my dowry, says Kansiime

Comedian Anne Kansiime says she helped her ex-husband Gerald Ojok to pay for her dowry.

In an interview with Ugandan media personality Nana Kaga, Kansiime said, "I accused someone of marrying me long enough for the whole world to believe it and him to believe it and I also believed it," she said.

Later when I realised that when you are married, it is when a man wakes up on his two feet, pays your bride price, takes you to church and then marries you, none of that had happened."

Adding, "I do not want to go into the details. I was married but you know how you end up paying some of it for yourself. It is sad, do not look at me like that, and I am now an empowered woman."