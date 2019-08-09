GONE BUT NOT FORGOTTEN

Big Kev feted as Trueblaq hits 18

He was one of the pioneers in the events management industry

• KJ said it was Big Kev who challenged him to vie a political seat back in 2007

Dagoreti South MP John Kiarie
Image: Moses Kiarie

Trueblaq Group Limited yesterday marked 18 years of business in the experiential marketing industry.

The group was started by the late Kevin Ombajo, alias Big Kev, in 2001, initially as an events company. He died of cancer in 2017.

Dagoreti South MP John 'KJ' Kiarie said it was Big Kev who challenged him to vie for a political seat back in 2007, when he was still part of the famous comedy trio Redykyulass.

"Back then, we had a Jaza Lorry initiative, which Big Kev initiated and enjoined me and other Kenyan artistes like Nameless, Nonini, Jua Cali among others." The initiative was meant to feed drought-stricken families.

Trueblaq chairman Peter Nduati said Big Kev is one of the pioneers in the events management industry, who convinced the corporate world to join in sponsoring and identifying talents.

