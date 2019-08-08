Konshens' hunt for Kenyan vocalist over

Jamaican dancehall artiste Konshens’ hunt for Kenyan vocalists to act as his backup singers is over.

He will hold a concert in Nairobi on September 7.

Last week, the popular dancehall artist said he was looking for two talented singers. He promised a three-hour show with 30 minutes exclusively dedicated to showcasing Kenyan talents.

His first pick is singer-songwriter Sechi Love who released a single last year called All I Want is You.

His second pick is Pryshon, a singer-songwriter, recording and performing artiste. Her debut single, Usiku na Mchana, was released in 2018.

She has also worked with other artists and groups, including Le Band and upcoming artist Jerry Ogallo.