Jimmy Gait to travel to India for throat surgery

Gospel Singer Jimmy Gait on Sunday will travel to India for throat surgery.

In an interview with Word Is, the Muhadhara hitmaker said he has been unwell for more than a year. “I am expected to be there for 15 to 2o day,” he said.

Jimmy said his damaged throat has kept him off the music scene. He has taken to his social media to ask his fans for prayers: “Pray for me as I go through treatment. Thanks for all your support…much love!”

He thanked his fans for the overwhelming support and asked them to keep supporting him as he goes through this hard time in his life. “Even those who criticise me, I still love them as well.”

His message to people criticising him, saying he is seeking attention, is, “Let them know that there are things people don’t joke around with, which includes health matters. I encourage people to just give me positive energy as I am going through a very hard time.”

Jimmy is worried about his career, understandably. “I have never been on surgery. That [it will be] on my greatest asset makes me worry more. Let us not be negative,” he said.

Jimmy’s admission comes a week after gospel artiste Pitson revealed doctors had ordered him to keep off singing for a few months after he damaged his voice.

The Lingala ya Yesu hitmaker was ordered to rest and take enough water. “It is really difficult for me because singing is what I do for a living, and staying away from the studio sounds very boring,” he said, adding that he hopes to get better and do what he loves.