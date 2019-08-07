‘Queen B’ my fave song, says Kageni

Classic FM's Maina Kageni has finally revealed that his favourite Kenyan song is ‘Queen B' by Sailors. This comes after fans asked him to play them 'Wamlambez', which is also by Sailors.

"My favourite song is ‘Queen B’ by Sailors, it’s what I am currently playing in my car," he said during his Breakfast Show yesterday.

Maina has in the past been criticised for his love of Tanzanian music, with some arguing that he favours Diamond Platnumz and his WCB crew.

A month ago, DJ Creme pleaded with the renowned radio presenter to play Kenyan music.

Gospel artiste Daddy Owen responded saying, “Editor ndio predator, manager ndio damager, producer ndio reducer, promoter ndio demoter, publisher ndio punisher, this is Kenya."

Maina said, “I agree! But tell your contemporaries to give us content that will PUSH foreigners off our playlist.. you are highly rotated. advise them what they need to do to be the next @daddyowen….”