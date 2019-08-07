Close

Diamond's first daughter turns four

Diamond is currently expecting baby number four with his Kenyan girlfriend Tanasha Donna

• Despite claims of neglect from the baby mama, Diamond wished the girl happy birthday.

by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
07 August 2019
Diamond's daughter Latiffah
Image: Courtesy

Diamond Platnumz and Zari’s first daughter Princess Latiffah turned four years old yesterday.

Zari recently said the Bongo star has not seen his two children for more than nine months now and had stopped paying for child support.

However, Diamond wished his only daughter a happy birthday. He shared a cute photo of Tiffah and captioned it, "Daddy loves you."

 

His mother also celebrated her granddaughter's birthday with a heartwarming message, which read', "Happy birthday mtoto Tiffah, Roho yangu mimi kipenzi cha mama Dangote. Your grandma wishes you a long life full of blessings. I love you."

Diamond is currently expecting baby number four with his Kenyan girlfriend Tanasha Donna.

Diamond expecting son with Tanasha Donna

Speculations about the pregnancy came a few weeks after a video of them two went round but the two had not commented.
4 weeks ago
