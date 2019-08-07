Diamond's first daughter turns four

Diamond Platnumz and Zari’s first daughter Princess Latiffah turned four years old yesterday.

Zari recently said the Bongo star has not seen his two children for more than nine months now and had stopped paying for child support.

However, Diamond wished his only daughter a happy birthday. He shared a cute photo of Tiffah and captioned it, "Daddy loves you."

His mother also celebrated her granddaughter's birthday with a heartwarming message, which read', "Happy birthday mtoto Tiffah, Roho yangu mimi kipenzi cha mama Dangote. Your grandma wishes you a long life full of blessings. I love you."

Diamond is currently expecting baby number four with his Kenyan girlfriend Tanasha Donna.