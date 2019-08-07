Anne Ngugi's daughter set for Voice Achievers Award

BBC journalist Anne Ngugi's daughter Angel, 15, has been nominated for The Voice Achievers Award, which will be held on August 16 in Nairobi.

Speaking to Word Is yesterday, Anne said she was reached through social media and told about the nominations in March. "I did not expect it but I thank God for this opportunity for my daughter because it shows there are even bigger opportunities coming along her way," she said.

Despite being born with a birth defect called congenital hydrocephalus, Angel believes in herself and is doing great things. She has recorded songs and has always spoken positively about her life.

"Angel is so happy and excited about it. She has told me that it is boosting her morale because with the kind of a child she is, sometimes she feels like she is not appreciated," she said.

Angel is focusing to do more with the award and encourage other children living with disability.

As a mum, Anne says the award means her daughter is standing out and she can confidently live her life.

The awardees were chosen from a pool of well-qualified individuals, companies and organisations contributing to the advancement of Africa. Candidates are drawn from various countries in Africa and from around the world. On the final list are noblemen, women and young promising personalities who cherish a better future of Africa.

The Voice Achievers Award is one of the biggest African social events in Central Europe, dedicated to appreciating dedication and contribution of daughters, sons and friends of Africa who, through their activities, have impacted positively on the lives of Africans.

The award is on its 10th anniversary and for the first time, it is being hosted in the African continent, in Nairobi, Kenya.

Angel's passion is in music, and she will be releasing a song with Deno this month.

Angel was featured in another song last year titled 'Niko Sawa', a tune celebrating the physically challenged in the country. Anne says the song explains why the human soul is full of evil but with all that, God is still able to forgive us.