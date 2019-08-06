Close

My sexuality is nobody's business, says Fena

In 2017, she was said to have been in a threesome with Sharon Mundia alias This is Ess and Patricia Kihoro

• Fena said people shouldn’t focus too much on other people’s private lives

by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
06 August 2019 - 05:00
Rapper Fena Gitu has insisted that her sexual orientation is nobody’s business. In a recent interview with K24 TV’s anchor, Betty Kyallo, Fena said people shouldn’t focus too much on other people’s private lives as it’s solely their private business.

“I’m just single and out here but I’m focusing on my work. As for my sexuality, it’s no one’s business,” Fena said.

"Even you when people are always on your case in blogs and stuff, it’s no one’s business what you’re doing in your home and I don’t wanna feed that, I’m here because I’m a musician first."

Fena said her focus currently is on music and not relationships, adding that if she finds someone worth her love and time, she won’t resist.

Fena is known for her tomboy looks, which have fuelled rumours over her sexual orientation.

