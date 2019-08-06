Madowo slammed for shootings tweet

Media personality Larry Madowo has been told to "go back home" after tweeting about the weekend shootings in the US, where he is set to begin his studies at Columbia Journalism School.

"I went to sleep on news of a mass shooting in El Paso. I woke up to the news of a mass shooting in Dayton. This is only my first weekend living in these United States!" Madowo tweeted.

The tweet attracted 1.3k retweets and 5.1k likes. A Twitter user by the name John Siebert replied, "Hey, you don’t like it here you can leave. You’re a newcomer to America and you publicly say America is not safe despite the hell hole you are from. Get lost moron! Go home!"

Madowo shared a screenshot and captioned it, "I have received a warm welcome, evidently #ThisIsAmerica."