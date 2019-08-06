Close

'GO BACK HOME'

Madowo slammed for shootings tweet

He responded: I have received a warm welcome, evidently #ThisIsAmerica

In Summary

• Madowo, studying in the US, tweeted about the weekend’s mass shootings that left 29 dead and 50 injured

by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Word Is
06 August 2019 - 05:00
Larry Madowo
Larry Madowo
Image: Courtesy

Media personality Larry Madowo has been told to "go back home" after tweeting about the weekend shootings in the US, where he is set to begin his studies at Columbia Journalism School.

"I went to sleep on news of a mass shooting in El Paso. I woke up to the news of a mass shooting in Dayton. This is only my first weekend living in these United States!" Madowo tweeted.

The tweet attracted 1.3k retweets and 5.1k likes. A Twitter user by the name John Siebert replied, "Hey, you don’t like it here you can leave. You’re a newcomer to America and you publicly say America is not safe despite the hell hole you are from. Get lost moron! Go home!"

Madowo shared a screenshot and captioned it, "I have received a warm welcome, evidently #ThisIsAmerica."

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Word Is
06 August 2019 - 05:00

Most Popular

  1. Tony Mochama on why he is suing over sexual assault case
    4yr ago Word Is

  2. Give your throat a break, doctors tell singer Pitson
    1d ago Word Is

  3. ‘Wamlambez’ and other Sheng words trending
    1w ago Lifestyle

  4. Willy Paul trolled for 'Lamba Nyonyo'
    5d ago Word Is

  5. Marua at baby shower: It’s a boy!
    1d ago Word Is

Latest Videos