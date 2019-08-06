Harmonize praises Magufuli in new jam

WCB’s Harmonize released a song called ‘Magufuli’ on Friday. Although the Wasafi crew have had low moments with the Tanzanian President over explicit music, Harmonize praises John Magufuli for his achievements during his reign.

He mentions the development Magufuli has brought to the country, which includes, free education, building roads, among others. He even promises to vote for him again in 2020.

Harmonize, who is also popular for releasing educative songs such as 'Sina' and 'Atarudi', praised Magufuli on Instagram prior to the release.

"Let's today talk on a serious note my brothers and sister, this matter involves the development of our nation that has benefits to the coming generations," one of the posts reads in Kiswahili.

Harmonize said the song was a way of appreciating the President for the good work he has done for Tanzania.

He is not the first artiste from WCB to praise President Magufuli. His boss Diamond Platnumz is behind the campaign song for the Chama Cha Mapinduzi party.

Last year, through the National Arts Council of Tanzania (Basata), Magufuli barred Wasafi from performing anywhere after they went against the ban of their song 'Mwanza'. This was after the President complained about obscene music videos.

Harmonize is one of the biggest East African artistes. He received the YouTube Gold Button award after his YouTube channel reached one million subscribers on Saturday.