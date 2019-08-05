Marua at baby shower: It’s a boy!

Bahati and wife Diana Marua are expecting a baby boy. This was revealed on Saturday at Diana's baby shower, which the who is who in the celebrity industry attended.

Bonfire adventures CEO Kabu and his wife Sarah were among the first attendees who congratulated the couple.

This comes a few days after Diana told her fans she is weeks away from delivery. "I can't wait to pop," she said.

Diana wrote, "My God you are too good ooh! My gender reveal and babyshower will forever be cherished. It was a beautiful day today. Babe Bahati, you out did yourself and not a day goes without me realising how much I am favoured.

"Thank you for loving me and showing it every day. It's a boy, and oh baby, I wish you knew how much you are loved."