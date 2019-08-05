Close

BUNDLE OF JOY

Marua at baby shower: It’s a boy!

Oh baby, I wish you knew how much you are loved, she said

In Summary

• Gender reveal comes days after Diana told her fans she is weeks away from delivery.

•Bonfire adventures CEO Kabu and his wife Sarah were among the first attendees who congratulated the couple. 

by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
05 August 2019 - 06:00
Bahati with his wife Diana Marua
Bahati with his wife Diana Marua
Image: Courtesy

Bahati and wife Diana Marua are expecting a baby boy. This was revealed on Saturday at Diana's baby shower, which the who is who in the celebrity industry attended.

Bonfire adventures CEO Kabu and his wife Sarah were among the first attendees who congratulated the couple. 

This comes a few days after Diana told her fans she is weeks away from delivery. "I can't wait to pop," she said.

Diana wrote, "My God you are too good ooh! My gender reveal and babyshower will forever be cherished. It was a beautiful day today. Babe Bahati, you out did yourself and not a day goes without me realising how much I am favoured.

"Thank you for loving me and showing it every day. It's a boy, and oh baby, I wish you knew how much you are loved."

Bahati confirms his wife is pregnant again

Singer thanked God amid babymoon in Dubai
2 months ago
