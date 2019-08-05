Close

Comedian Zeddy is pregnant

Churchill star is set to give birth before the end of the year

by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Word Is
05 August 2019 - 06:00
Churchill comedian Zeddy is heavily pregnant and is set to give birth before the end of the year.

Zeddy, who has been slaying with the baby bump on social media, has been on the low key since she got pregnant.

She posted, "By the way watu wakioana wanafaa kujipanga watapata watoto wangapi? Ama wanaume hustukia tu macravings kwa nyumba? Leta maona yako"

In another post, she made fun of her baby fat, "Aki nimenona nikama nimemaliza deni yangu ya china #wamnonez."

