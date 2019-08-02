Close

Tumiso celebrates becoming teenager

Wahu celebrates 'this beautiful feeling of sweet love'

• The couple is super excited to have a teenager and in heartwarming messages, the two wished her well

by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
02 August 2019 - 05:00
Tumiso and her dad Nameless
Tumiso and her dad Nameless
Image: Courtesy

Nameless and Wahu's firstborn daughter Tumiso is now a teenager after turning a year older yesterday.

The couple is super excited to have a teenager, and in heartwarming messages, the two wished her well.

"She has been talking about her birthday since last year," Wahu said in a recent interview with Word Is.

 

Nameless took to social media to celebrate his daughter. "Yooooo... Maze I got a teenager in the house! So proud of the lady you are becoming. Happy 13th birthday Tumiso," he wrote.

Wahu wrote, "Happy Happy birthday to this angel of mine who gave me the title "mum"!! Ever since you came my way, My whole life has changed... And I do not regret. This beautiful feeling of sweet love."

