I am looking for a serious husband, says Nyasuguta

Celebrated comedienne Eunice Wambui, alias Nyasiguta, is looking for a husband. She is receiving applications from serious people only.

"I am very single and looking for a husband," she told Word Is on Friday.

"The person should be God-fearing and one who will not see me as a sponsor but should have their money," she said.

In an earlier interview, Nyasuguta said she feared to get into a relationship because her father used to batter her mother.

The trauma she suffered while being raised in a violent family made her develop apprehension for men.

“My mother has been more of a single parent to me because my dad left our home when I was still young," Nyasuguta said.

"My mother’s experience in marriage made me vow to keep off relationships. I love being alone. But violent relationships between my mum and dad fuelled my decision to keep away from men who express interest in dating me.

"I fear being battered. It was tormenting to see my mother being beaten up by my dad. Worse still, having to cover up information about our parents’ fight to my fellow children, who would hear my mum’s screams. Explaining to them what had transpired was difficult.”

Fortunately, she says she visits her father, although he abandoned them. Nyasiguta is a mother of two, although she is not in good terms with her baby daddy.

"We have to keep on following each other and he keeps on involving his parents," the comic said.

She said she has been dating jokers who always want to involve families, and that is why it doesn't last.

Her message to deadbeat dads is to take responsibility for their families. The mother of two says she is raising her children alone because she cannot keep on asking for help from someone who is not willing to take up their responsibility.

"God is watching all deadbeat daddies. They will grow but they will never take care of their dad in future," she said.