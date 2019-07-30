Close

Kenya is my favourite travel destination, says Lupita

Her other favourite places are Mexico and New Orleans

• Lupita was speaking to The Times about her favourite destinations

by ELIZABETH NGIGI Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
30 July 2019 - 05:00
Kenyan-Mexican actress Lupita Nyong'o says her favourite travel destination is Kenya.

Speaking to The Times about her favourite destinations, she said, "I really do love my country. I think East Africa is just incredible. I’ve been going on safari all my life and every time it is dwarfing, humbling and incredibly fascinating. It never grows old and it’s never the same.

"Time is suspended when you’re on safari because you have to wake up early and your job is to watch, look out and listen." 

Asked about anything in particular that she likes to do when she travels, Lupita said, "I love nature travel. I prefer to visit natural places like the Grand Canyon, or a lakeside. I enjoy observation and a good hike," she said.

Other favourite places for Lupita are Mexico and New Orleans.

