Pssst: CEO hounds friends for breast photos and adult videos

A love for the naughty

• Prominent chief executive spamming friends' phones with requests for adult videos.

29 July 2019 - 15:00
A CEO has been spamming womens' phones requesting for breast photos.
A prominent Nairobi CEO and former political aspirant has been the laughing stock among his rich friends.

The man, who is in his 70s, has been busy spamming his friends’ phones with requests for photos of women’s breasts and adult videos.

According to a source, the man has a fetish for adult videos and naughty photos and is not shy about letting his friends know.

Every time he meets his friends he is always inquiring whether they have any new videos and photos.

“He is a lover of big boobies and  he does not mind sponsoring the lavish lifestyle of a few city girls just to get a glimpse of how well-endowed they are,” the source said.

Some of his friends who are not enthusiasts of adult videos and naughty photos have on many occasions warned him against his love for the videos but this has fallen on deaf years.

