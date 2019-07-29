Billy Kahora launches book

Kenyan writer Billy Kahora will this week launch his new book ‘The Cape Cod Bicycle War and Other Stories.

It features The Gorilla Apprentice and Zoning, which were shortlisted for the Caine Prize for African Writing.

The launch will be on August 1 at Pawa254, Nairobi.

The book explores the tension and transition from youthful folly to precarious adulthood. It is a collection of 11 short stories, some of which have already received critical acclaim, set across Kenya, South Africa and the United States.

Award-winning, world-renowned Kenyan writer Ngugi wa Thiong’o described Billy as, “A painter with words as he makes the reader see and touch and smell and feel characters and their inner turmoil as they try to survive against the challenges of nature and nurture.”

Billy will be in conversation with Zukiswa Wanner and there will be performances based on three of the stories by Abu Sense.