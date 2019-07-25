Salah brings business to a halt during Hilton visit

Footballer Mohamed Salah caused a stir when he spent a night at the Hilton Garden Inn on Mombasa Road on Tuesday night.

The Liverpool player was on transit and jetted out of the country on Wednesday morning.

Tight security was put around the England Premier League star because the hotel staff were under strict instructions to keep his stay on the low-key.

A source who was at the hotel told Word Is, "His visit leaked because fans spotted him at the hotel and started asking him for photos and he was gracious enough to oblige them."

Our source added, "Guests were all over the place, scrambling to get a photo with him."

Another source who is a waiter at the hotel said, "His team came here and talked to one of our bosses. They didn't want any information out. However, we enjoyed his stay."

A night at Hilton Garden Inn costs anywhere from Sh14,000 for a standard room to Sh30,000 for a king one-bedroom suite. The hotel staff described Salah as a humble young man.

Salah is an Egyptian professional footballer who plays as a forward for Liverpool and the Egypt national team. Considered one of the best players in the world, he is known for his finishing, dribbling and speed.