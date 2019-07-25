Baby talk will scare mum: Betty Kyallo slams media

Top-ranked media personality Betty Kyallo has dismissed rumours that she's pregnant.

Speaking to Word Is, she said, "Lol, pregnant! Aki mnapenda kupangia mtu maisha, you'll scare my mum. No, I'm not. Maybe in a few years. For now, Ivanna (her daughter) can't even stand another child getting my attention."

Betty is seeing a new man, who she has always praised for pampering her and has never revealed who he is. She said she prefers keeping him away from the limelight and she's not in a hurry to get married again.

"Tulisema 2019 tunawaficha. I want to enjoy time with him silently. It's better and sweeter. I'm not in a hurry to get married again. For now, mbele iko sawa," Kyallo said.

The mother of one has livened up K24 with her entertaining segment, where she hosts guests from the entertainment to the corporate world.

Talking about her new home, she said, "Working at K24 has been so refreshing. It was indeed the right choice, especially after being at KTN for eight years. I've made new friends, new amazing content and new audiences. I'm happy and completely settled. Pat on my back!"

Last week, Betty Kyallo was the only Kenyan media personality who was invited for the Lion King premiere in South Africa. The red carpet event featured African-inspired outfits, and Betty Kyallo stunned in her Maasai suit.

"It was such an exciting experience. I live for such special moments in life, and, therefore, I was ecstatic," she said.

'The premiere was so dreamy. And my attire completed the night. I wanted to look as Kenyan as possible. And the fact that I'm a Kenyan and the movie was shot in Kenya gave me mad, mad street cred at the premiere! The Disney crew were like, "Oh dear, you're from Kenya? Fantastic!"

The CEO of lavish salon Flair by Betty shared the red carpet with top African celebs.

"I met Dr John Kani, who voices 'Rafiki' in the movie. It was amazing, listening to him and learning while we walked the red carpet," she said.

Comparing how premieres are done in Kenya to South Africa, Betty said, "South Africans take their events seriously. Like the red carpet felt like Hollywood. Well planned. Hundreds of photographers, video crews, great organisation. It was just so different and excellently done.

"But the fact is that they take their showbiz more seriously than here. Celebs are celebs and they are crazy and out to compete and show they are the damn thing."