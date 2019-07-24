Kathy Kiuna's son Jeremy 'attempted suicide twice'

• He struggled to fit in while studying in the US
Kathy Kiuna's lastborn son Jeremy Kiuna has confessed to trying to commit suicide twice while studying abroad.
His parents took him to the US after primary school. At first, he thought they were just going to travel, only to find out his parents were leaving him behind to study.
"The first school I went to was largely dominated by white students, and I stayed for weeks before I made friends," he said.
With time, Jeremy realised his stay at his new school was not as rosy as he had imagined.
"I would go sit somewhere and take my meals alone before going back to class," he said.
Not long after joining his new school, Jeremy was transferred. 'I was taken to new Manchester High School, which is largely dominated by black students, and for the first time, I felt at home," he said.
The pressure to keep up with fellow students, especially given that he has a walking disability, was tough.
"I tried to commit suicide twice. One day I called my dad and decided to talk to him about what I was going through," he said.
"After talking to him, I then talked to my mum and when I told her I had tried to commit suicide, she screamed."
Jeremy turned 18 on Monday, much to the excitement of his parents, given that he was born prematurely.'
Celebrating her son, Kathy Kiuna wrote, "19 years with a sharp mind and wisdom beyond your years. Jay keep soaring. What God has in store for you, the world will get to hear and be blessed. You are a true gem."