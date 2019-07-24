Kathy Kiuna's son Jeremy 'attempted suicide twice'

Kathy Kiuna's lastborn son Jeremy Kiuna has confessed to trying to commit suicide twice while studying abroad.

His parents took him to the US after primary school. At first, he thought they were just going to travel, only to find out his parents were leaving him behind to study.

"The first school I went to was largely dominated by white students, and I stayed for weeks before I made friends," he said.

With time, Jeremy realised his stay at his new school was not as rosy as he had imagined.

"I would go sit somewhere and take my meals alone before going back to class," he said.

Not long after joining his new school, Jeremy was transferred. 'I was taken to new Manchester High School, which is largely dominated by black students, and for the first time, I felt at home," he said.