Diamond shrugs off neglect claim

Diamond Platnumz has responded after Zari exposed him for not being there for his kids.

In a recent interview, Zari said Diamond has never visited his kids for nine months. This is after the singer shared screenshots of his children on a phone call with him.

Zari said he didn’t even speak to them. He only took screenshots and hang up before they could even talk.

Diamond has denied the claims. Talking to Tanzanian press, he said, "The issue of kids doesn't bother me anymore nowadays. When parents separate a lot of issues arise, especially with the kids, but with time everything is settled."

"Recently I was at a birthday and my kid's uncle (Zari's brother) called me. I was with my other child I sired with Hamisa Mobetto, and we talked," Diamond said.

The singer further said he can only talk about his kids and not his ex, who's now in a relationship with someone else.