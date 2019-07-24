Close

'NOT BOTHERED'

Diamond shrugs off neglect claim

Zari accused him of not being there for his kids

In Summary

• Star says children are affected when parents separated, but time settles everything.

by CAREN NYOTA Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Word Is
24 July 2019 - 06:00
Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz
Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz

Diamond Platnumz has responded after Zari exposed him for not being there for his kids.

In a recent interview, Zari said Diamond has never visited his kids for nine months. This is after the singer shared screenshots of his children on a phone call with him.

Zari said he didn’t even speak to them. He only took screenshots and hang up before they could even talk.

Diamond has denied the claims. Talking to Tanzanian press, he said, "The issue of kids doesn't bother me anymore nowadays. When parents separate a lot of issues arise, especially with the kids, but with time everything is settled."

"Recently I was at a birthday and my kid's uncle (Zari's brother) called me. I was with my other child I sired with Hamisa Mobetto, and we talked," Diamond said.

The singer further said he can only talk about his kids and not his ex, who's now in a relationship with someone else.

Diamond Platnumz' mother blasts Hamisa Mobetto after she insulted Zari

Diamond Platnumz's mother Sanura Kassim seems to be fed up with the whole Hamisa Mobetodrama. Hamisa is the socialite cum model who gave birth a ...
Sasa
1 year ago

I'm not getting back with Zari, ever - Diamond

So, for the last couple of days Diamond has been rumoured to be frequently visiting South Africa apparently to win back Zari. But he was so quick to ...
Sasa
1 year ago

Will Diamond move in to Ivan's house with Zari?

Zari Hassan is the newest millionaire in town. She was recognised as Ivan Ssemwanga's “official” widow during his burial and she was also named as ...
Sasa
2 years ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by CAREN NYOTA Lifestyle, Entertainment Journalist
Word Is
24 July 2019 - 06:00

Most Popular

  1. Ali Kiba's wife now 'under counselling'
    1d ago Word Is

  2. Tycoon pays socialites Sh1m for orgy
    1d ago Word Is

  3. Uhuru's grandchild spotted at Lewa
    2w ago Word Is

  4. This is the Sh460,000 gift Collymore wanted to give Uhuru
    2w ago Entertainment

  5. Of two lesbian journalists and their pimp
    5d ago Word Is

Latest Videos