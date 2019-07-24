Church usher in sex scandal with gospel star

A month ago, a popular gospel artiste was accused of cheating on his wife with a young girl, who came out to say she was forced to bed him.

According to her story, she went to seek some advice on how to advance her film-making career and he invited her to his house, and that was when he allegedly forced himself on her.

A close source told Word Is said the young lady has been kicked out of the church she has been attending for more than a year now.

According to the source, the church is a place where she sought solace away from all the stigma after the story broke.

She was serving as an usher in a church frequented by gospel celebs. However, the church leaders banned her to protect the image of its members, the source said.