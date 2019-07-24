Close

PSST!

Church usher in sex scandal with gospel star

Girl says he forced himself on her

In Summary

• She sought solace away from all the stigma after the story broke but has now been turned away

by STAR REPORTER The Star
Word Is
24 July 2019 - 05:00
Church usher in sex scandal with gospel star
Church usher in sex scandal with gospel star
Image: FILE

A month ago, a popular gospel artiste was accused of cheating on his wife with a young girl, who came out to say she was forced to bed him.

According to her story, she went to seek some advice on how to advance her film-making career and he invited her to his house, and that was when he allegedly forced himself on her.

 
 

A close source told Word Is said the young lady has been kicked out of the church she has been attending for more than a year now.

According to the source, the church is a place where she sought solace away from all the stigma after the story broke.

She was serving as an usher in a church frequented by gospel celebs. However, the church leaders banned her to protect the image of its members, the source said.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by STAR REPORTER The Star
Word Is
24 July 2019 - 05:00

Most Popular

  1. Ali Kiba's wife now 'under counselling'
    1d ago Word Is

  2. Tycoon pays socialites Sh1m for orgy
    1d ago Word Is

  3. Uhuru's grandchild spotted at Lewa
    2w ago Word Is

  4. This is the Sh460,000 gift Collymore wanted to give Uhuru
    2w ago Entertainment

  5. Of two lesbian journalists and their pimp
    5d ago Word Is

Latest Videos